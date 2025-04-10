Homeowner issues urgent warning after revealing dangerous condition of gas fireplace: 'This is far from OK'

A Redditor had a series of issues with their gas-powered fireplace and took to r/Fireplaces for advice.

"I woke up this morning to our fireplace looking like this. We have been running it for a couple days now as our furnace is broken, and it's been freezing here," the original poster wrote. "There was also soot in my nose, and I felt a little weird, but I could be dehydrated."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The community was clear about the carbon monoxide danger the poster faced, and many suggested a monitor be installed, the range turned off, and ventilation increased.

Burning gas anywhere, whether it be in a fireplace, stove, furnace, or car, poses a threat of carbon monoxide. This invisible, odorless gas can lead to serious health issues and even death. Modernizing your home can ensure life-saving appliances including carbon monoxide detectors are present. These will alert residents when carbon monoxide levels are getting dangerously high.

Better still is replacing gas-burning appliances or technologies with electric equivalents, such as induction stoves, heat pumps, and electric vehicles. Switching to electric has the added bonus of being cheaper to run in the long haul, too.

While carbon monoxide poses an immediate threat to people near the source, burning gas produces loads of other pollutants that enter the atmosphere and feed a vicious cycle that produces destructive weather patterns.

Commenters were quite concerned for the original poster's health.

"This is far from OK and is a dangerous situation," the top commenter said. "Besides the damage to the home and contents of the home from soot particles, which are nearly impossible to clean up, there is definitely carbon monoxide entering the home."

"Be aware that carbon monoxide detectors will save your life but they could allow you to be exposed to high enough levels that result in injury, especially in vulnerable populations like elderly, children pregnant etc.," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



