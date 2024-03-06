This $50 safety device could save you from a costly home disaster — here’s what you should know

Gas leak detectors will catch the problem early, before the concentration of gas in the home gets dangerous.

A gas leak in the home is no joke, since it can cause explosions or health problems like suffocation. The danger is so great that providers add an extra foul-smelling chemical to the gas just to warn homeowners when there’s a leak.

But sometimes, that distinctive odor isn’t enough, such as when the leak begins at night or builds slowly over time. For a more sensitive, more accurate, and safer warning system, you need a natural gas leak detector.

What is a gas leak detector?

A gas leak detector is similar to a carbon monoxide detector, and in fact, some units do both. They’re small sensors that you place on the wall near gas appliances. When you have a leak, the alarm will sound, allowing you to clear the area or shut off the gas. Some units are battery-operated, and some are wired to your home.

Gas leak detectors will catch the problem early, before the concentration of gas in the home gets dangerous. Underwriters Laboratories requires that the detectors be able to sense gas at no more than 10% of the concentration it would take to explode. You can rest easy knowing you’ll get an early warning even at midnight or when no one is in the room.

How will a gas leak detector save me money?

A report from the National Fire Prevention Association reveals that natural gas leaks are responsible for 4,200 house fires per year in the U.S. A $50 to $100 investment can save your home and everything in it.

Plus, slow leaks are expensive, since you’re paying for the gas that seeps out. The sooner you can identify the problem, the sooner you can fix it and stop paying more for your fuel bill.

Since gas brings these dangers as well as hidden health hazards from normal use, it’s also worth noting that switching to an electric heat pump for home heating, a heat pump water heater for hot water, and an electric or electric induction stove for cooking can altogether save over $5,000 across 10 years, with the rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act. But in the here and now, if you have any gas appliances, it’s important to be safe and protected against any leaks for your wallet on top of your own safety.

Where should gas detectors be installed?

Natural gas rises, so the sensors go up high, about 12 inches from the ceiling. They should be within 10 feet of the appliance they’re monitoring, but not closer than about 3 feet.

Common rooms that need gas leak detectors are kitchens, laundry rooms, and spaces with gas heating equipment or fireplaces. You can also put them inside bedrooms for safety while sleeping.

