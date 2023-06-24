  • Home Home

Homeowner shows off transformation photo after giving their lawn a serious glow-up during the pandemic: ‘Absolutely gorgeous’

“Truly a labor of love.”

by Becca Inglis
Gardening

Photo Credit: iStock

The anti-lawn movement is taking off in the U.S., as homeowners come around to the low cost (and gorgeous aesthetics) of having a more biodiverse garden.

Posting to the r/NoLawns subreddit, one Redditor shared their own gardening triumph, where a cornucopia of colored plants has replaced their monoculture lawn.

Gardening
Photo Credit: u/susanreneewa / Reddit

They began their gardening project during the pandemic, when they decided to uproot their 2,500-square-foot lawn and landscape the area instead. 

Getting rid of the turf took some real elbow grease — because the hill the Redditor lives on is mainly an artificial hill of rock with a thin layer of soil, they had to rip up every patch of sod by hand. 

They then designed a dry creek bed, which ensures that any downpours drain off the hill in the absence of absorbent turf, and planted some flower beds. 

Three years on, purple irises, a richly green Mediterranean spurge, and rue can be found growing out of the soil and bark chippings.

“It all brings me so much joy, even though there’s so much weeding to do,” the Redditor wrote in a caption

They may spend more time pulling up weeds, but the trade-off could be immense at a time when water bills are going up in multiple states.

In the past year alone, water companies in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have announced that they are hiking up their water prices due to a combination of infrastructure repairs, environmental cleanups, and climate change.

West Virginia American Water customers could see a rate increase of $15 a month in 2024, with some customers’ bills increasing by as much as 44%.

With the average household designating 30% of its water use to the outside (and half of that on irrigation), removing lawns altogether could lead to significant savings.

It’s also good for the local wildlife. Having a vast manicured lawn means there are fewer flowers for pollinating insects to feed on. 

These endangered insects need all the help they can get — without them, 75% of the world’s crop production could start to decline.

Populating your garden with flowers sustains local bees, butterflies, and wasps — and it makes for a stunning garden, too.

“This whole thing is absolutely gorgeous! Sounds like you worked so hard. Truly a labor of love,” wrote one Redditor.

“Looks great! I’ll bet the neighbors love all the color and textures, too,” another commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Home

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider