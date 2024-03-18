  • Home Home

Homeowner shares 'incredible' before-and-after photos after transforming derelict garden: 'It's a little paradise'

"Quite a transformation."

by Kristen Lawrence
"Quite a transformation."

Photo Credit: Reddit

There's something so satisfying about seeing your yard transform from an overgrown patch of weeds and bushes to a spruced-up native garden

One Reddit user decided to flaunt their lawn glow-up in the r/gardening community, uploading before-and-after photos to show the massive upgrade. 

"Before and after our garden reclaiming project," they said in the caption.

The before photo shows a pretty unremarkable — though very green — lawn with grasses and weeds taking over an area near the fence and shed. There's also a sizeable overgrown bush with white blossoms by the shed that looks like it wants to take over the entire building. 

Needless to say, the lawn needed a little TLC. 

In the second image, the lawn looks nearly unrecognizable apart from the shed and the fence. There's now a dedicated garden area where the wild grass used to be, complete with several varieties of neatly spaced flowers and shrubs, a three-tiered fountain, and a bird feeder. 

The homeowner also revamped the area near the shed, eliminating the weeds, trimming the bush, and planting a small tree near the window. 

"Quite a transformation."
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the homeowner said it only took five to six days spread out over a month to transform their yard. The hardest part is clearing the ground for new plants, but the OP said a weedwhacker, hula hoe, flat shovel, and rototiller did the trick. 

If you want to rewild your yard, this Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center guide can help you get started. A native lawn can save you time and money on lawn upkeep since it won't need as much water or fertilizers. By switching to a natural lawn, you could save over $400 a year on water, fertilizers, and chemical controls and 175,000 gallons of sprinkler water a year.

You'll create a healthy, biodiverse ecosystem for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which also helps humans since we depend on them for our food supply. Low-maintenance, drought-resistant options like buffalo grass, clover, and xeriscaping are great ways to get your feet wet in gardening. 

"Beautiful, well done! I love the curved edge of the bed. You've done a good job on your spacing, too, giving the bigger plants like the hydrangeas room to grow. Several natives in there I see, like black-eyed Susan. Lovely!" one commenter remarked.

"Incredible!…it's a little paradise," someone else said.

"Quite a transformation. Looks great!" another added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x