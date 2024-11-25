Homeowner sparks debate after sharing photos of problematic landscaping technique: 'I detest that stuff'

Installing garden edging can be labor-intensive and frustrating, but one homeowner shared their hack to make the process easier and more precise.

In the r/landscaping subreddit, the original poster shared two photos of their edging work and wrote, "My hack I came up with to hammer this stupid plastic edging in so that it's straight."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first photo showed the plastic edging connected to a long strip of wood. The OP wrote, "I just cut a 1/4" wide groove about halfway into a 2x4 so the edging can slip inside it. It gave me 8' of close-to-perfectly straight edging to hammer down as well as a surface to hammer against."

Some Reddit users commented that they appreciated the OP's hack and thought the end result looked great. Others, however, wrote that plastic is the worst material to use for this task.

One Redditor said, "I detest that stuff. Went to metal." A lot of other commenters agreed that metal is the superior material for edging and some suggested wood.

Garden edging, whichever material is used, is great for separating a garden from grass or creating sections within a garden.

As part of the rewilding trend, many homeowners have begun converting their yards by using edging to create a small section of native plants. Even with a partial-lawn replacement, homeowners can reap the benefits of native plants.

Native plants save homeowners time and money by cutting down on lawn maintenance and reducing water bills. These plants are able to thrive in their natural habitats without costly lawn services and with less water.

A native plant garden or natural lawn also creates a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, like bees and butterflies, which do the critical work of protecting our food supply.

Clover and buffalo grass are low-maintenance options for swapping out traditional turf grass. Native plant gardens and xeriscaping are other methods that create an interesting aesthetic, while saving homeowners time and money.

If sectioning off a part of your lawn with edging is for you, take into consideration the advice of these Redditors.

"Just go with metal. It's pricier, but in the long run you hardly have to do anything to it, and it's easy to put in," shared one user.

Another gardener commented, "Throw that plastic s*** in the trash, and buy proper steel edging."

The OP also wrote, "Next time I'm definitely going with metal."

