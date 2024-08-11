  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning video of garden visitors after killing grass lawn: 'I would sit there for hours watching them'

"The pollinators told all of their friends about the pot of gold they found!"

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Reddit

A stunning video is making waves on Reddit, showcasing the power of native plants in transforming a yard into a pollinator paradise.

The r/NativePlantGardening community was buzzing over a user's post featuring their thriving bee balm garden. The Redditor shared how they turned a former compost dumping spot into a vibrant oasis for bees and butterflies.

::: It's all for you 🐝 🦋 :::
byu/willaaak inNativePlantGardening

"It's all for you. Cue the Janet Jackson," the post began, referencing the pop star's hit song.

The user explained, "Planted some bee balm from seed a few years back in the spot where we had a compost delivery dumped, which covered the grass for a few weeks, killed it, and left the soil super fertile and ready for planting."

The results were impressive: "Now we have about 10 square feet of this purple bergamot—it gets bushier every year and is COVERED in pollinators non-stop. So amazing!"

This simple lawn transformation highlights the many benefits of planting native species. Not only do native plants create a haven for pollinators, but they can also save homeowners time and money. Native gardens typically require less water, fertilizer, and maintenance than traditional lawns, leading to lower water bills and reduced upkeep costs.

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

By supporting pollinators, native plant gardens play a crucial role in protecting our food supply. Bees, butterflies, and other insects are essential for pollinating many of the fruits and vegetables we rely on daily.

For those inspired to create their own pollinator-friendly space, there are several eco-friendly, low-maintenance options to consider.

Native plants like bee balm are a great choice, but other alternatives include clover lawns, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping with drought-resistant plants. Even replacing just a portion of your lawn can yield significant benefits for your wallet and the environment.

The Reddit community's reaction to the post was overwhelmingly positive.

One user commented, "Oh how beautiful. I would sit there for hours watching them."

Another chimed in, "The pollinators told all of their friends about the pot of gold they found!"

A third remarked, "Amazing. I haven't seen so many in one place in a really long time."

By embracing native plants, we can create beautiful, cost-effective landscapes that benefit both our bank accounts and the planet. It's a win-win solution that proves small changes in our yards can have a big impact on the world around us.

x