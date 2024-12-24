Shopper surprised after noticing tag on dress purchased at local thrift store: 'Obviously this is not the ... dress I thought'

The holiday season comes with added expenses, especially if you have a lot of events and an extended family. One Redditor shared her recent thrifting experience, where she found the perfect gown for her upcoming holiday parties.

One Reddit user wrote on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, "This dress was only $4 and was exactly what I wanted for a holiday party. It's a French brand from the '90s if I read the tag correctly."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One user was quick to reply with a compliment saying, "Looks glam but not uncomfortable, super cool textile." Another user was so intrigued by the dress that they asked for the brand name, to which the OP replied with a photo of the tag from Lonkel in Paris.

After some research by another commenter, it was discovered that the dress was not actually from the '90s, but was instead vintage-inspired and from the brand's current 2024 collection, worth around $100. The OP responded, "Obviously this is not the '90s dress I thought. Still can't complain and [I'm] happy I might be able to find another color!"









Thrifting is a wonderful way to cut down expenses over the holiday season, and throughout the year, as it can help you find more one-of-a-kind gifts and save you hundreds of dollars on new outfits. The OP scored a like-new holiday gown for $4, and it's not uncommon to find vintage or luxury items hiding in the racks, such as Johnny Was or Louis Vuitton.

It's also important to shop secondhand and thrift more often than buying new, as it prevents items from going to landfills and slows down the demand for new items in stores. According to Earth.org, 100 billion garments are produced every year, and 101 million tons end up in landfills. Thrift stores are laden with excess clothing, and will have plenty of options to add to your wardrobe.

If you're new to thrifting and don't know where to start, this guide can help you find your next treasure.

