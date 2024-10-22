Shopper stunned after checking price tag attached to thrift store camera: 'I am so incredibly jealous'

Picking up a new hobby is a fun way to express yourself and expand your horizons, but equipment can be costly. One aspiring photographer scored a great price at their local thrift store on a fan-favorite digital camera.

They shared their find with other thrifting enthusiasts on Reddit, including a photo of the camera with the clearly visible price tag reading $12.99. The post also includes a screengrab of the potential resale price on the Fujifilm X10, at nearly $700.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Similar cameras can be found on resale sites like eBay for between $200 and $500. Even at the low end, the thrifter got more than a 90% discount on their new toy.

Shopping secondhand is generally the best way to get deals like this on everything from electronics to clothing. Swapping out a small fraction of your usual clothing spend on preloved items could save you around $100 annually. If you choose to thrift more regularly, Coupon Follow found that shoppers have the potential to save nearly $1,800.



Giving items a new life is also one of the most ethical ways to purchase items such as clothes, furniture, and cookware. Fast fashion, for example, has been plagued by quality and human rights issues.

When it comes to electronics like digital cameras or cell phones, many of the components are made from rare minerals mined by exploited workers. Columbite-tantalite (coltan) is one example that has caused devastation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for people, wildlife, and forests. Friends of the Congo reported that "the Congo possesses 64 percent of the world's coltan."

Choosing to purchase secondhand electronics or keep your existing ones as long as possible fights corporate practices like planned obsolescence. This tactic is meant to encourage consumers to purchase the newest technology by preventing updates and repairs.

However, online retailers like ThredUp and Depop are making it easier than ever to find used items.

The post left other Redditors green with envy over this incredible deal.

"I am so incredibly jealous," wrote one person.

Someone else added, "$12.99 for a camera of this quality is absolutely insane."

Another commenter said, "Somebody got a good deal!"

