Nutritionist shares easy method to keep you from wasting excess fruit: 'Why have I never thought of this?'

Feel bad about tossing extra limes, lemons, or other citrus fruits? This nutritionist shared a fantastic way to reduce food waste while adding a refreshing twist to your beverages.

The scoop

Kayla Varney (@consciouslykay) shared a delicious way to save fruits that would otherwise go to waste.

"Frozen lime juice cubes are the perfect way to spice up your morning glass of water or favorite mocktail, or to keep on hand for future recipes," she said in the video. "And of course, compost those peels when you're done."

If you find yourself with extra limes, lemons, or citrus fruits, here's a handy tip: Squeeze their juice into a bowl and then transfer it into an ice cube tray. Once frozen, you can use the ice cubes to add extra flavor and fun to your drinks. Plus, the leftover peels make an excellent addition to your compost.

How it's helping

Food waste is a big problem. The Department of Agriculture reported that "the average American family of four loses $1,500 to uneaten food." The waste can be attributed to many factors, from overstocking on food to confusing expiration labels. Luckily, households can cut down on food waste by following a few steps from the USDA.

First, plan ahead. Grocery stores can encourage consumers to overstock — have meals in mind before you head to the store. You'll save money by buying only what you need.

Also, serve smart. Smaller portions can help minimize waste while also promoting healthy eating habits. You can always go back for seconds, but starting with smaller portions can reduce the likelihood that food on the plate goes uneaten.

Excess food on your plate? Save it for another day by storing it properly in the fridge or freezer.

Compost; don't trash. Food scraps and waste, including coffee grounds, eggshells, fruits, and vegetables, can be added to your compost pile. Foods that cannot be safely or effectively composted at home, such as meat, can still be taken to a nearby composting facility.

If you're trying to minimize food waste, take a look at our guide for changing the way you buy, cook, eat, and reuse food.

What everyone's saying

The citrus ice cubes were a hit in the comments.

"Why have I never thought of this?" one user asked. "Thanks for sharing!"

If you don't compost and want to repurpose the peels, one user said, "Zest them and throw it in the freezer for future recipes!"

