Gardener discovers pair of critters taking refuge together amid sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit weather: ‘I’d say it’s good luck’

One gardener in North Texas experienced a fairy-tale moment in August when they found a frog and a toad taking refuge from the heat in their seedling containers.

This year, Texas experienced an incredible heat wave powered by the Earth’s rising temperature. Many areas around the world have been setting records as the planet experienced the hottest eight years of all time. These high temperatures have been unpleasant and even dangerous for people — and it seems they’re affecting animals, too.

“Been over 100 [degrees Fahrenheit] for weeks in north Texas,” said the Redditor. They shared a photo showing how two local amphibians were beating the heat. In a tray of carefully labeled and well-watered seedlings, a frog and a toad had settled into two of the little cups, just a few inches apart from one another.

Photo Credit: u/Pirategirl3 / Reddit

The photo of the frog and toad side-by-side made it easy to spot the differences between the two varieties. Toads are a type of frog, as the Seneca Park Zoo explains — but one adapted to live mostly on land, returning to the water mainly to lay eggs. They have dry, warty skin and produce bufotoxin, an irritating chemical that protects them from being eaten by predators. Other frogs, by comparison, have smooth, wet skin and spend more time in water.

Commenters were charmed by the image of the two resting together. “Well, I’d say it’s good luck,” said one user, sharing a four-leaf clover emoji.

“Agreed!” said the original poster. “Glad they found a little damp soil relief — the stream a few blocks away is completely dry and they had to traverse sterile, privacy fenced, manicured lawns to get here.”

“Well, this is proof global warming is a real thing,” said the commenter. “Poor creatures, big and small.”

Besides celebrating their visitors and worrying about the high temperature, the original poster also offered advice for gardeners who want to see more wildlife like this. “If you make your yard a natural oasis, more friends will come,” they said. “I recommend a native mulberry tree; they grow fast & feed everyone.”

