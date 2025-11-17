Homeowner shares little-known trick to save money on energy bills this winter: 'This is such important information'

"At least a chunk of it."

As cold weather starts to roll in, one homeowner is helping people stay warm — without spending a dime. In a TikTok video, Mads (@hertraline) revealed a little-known program that can make homes more energy-efficient and comfortable before winter hits.

For those bracing for higher heating bills or drafty rooms, this simple tip could mean real savings.

The scoop

In the clip, she explains that many states offer free weatherization services through government-supported programs. By searching for such programs in their area, qualifying residents can have their homes insulated and upgraded — at no cost.

She shared that her local program replaced her thermostat, resealed her windows, and added 12 inches of attic insulation — all for free. These improvements can dramatically reduce energy waste and heating costs throughout the winter months.

Her tip highlights the impact of the Weatherization Assistance Program, a U.S. Department of Energy initiative that's available in every state. WAP works through local community action agencies and often uses the same income eligibility guidelines as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps low-income households cover utility bills.

How it's helping

Proper insulation and efficient heating systems are key to keeping energy bills low — and homes warm — during the coldest months. According to the Department of Energy, weatherization upgrades can save households an average of $372 per year on energy costs, with even greater savings in older or poorly insulated homes.

Beyond saving money, better insulation also helps the planet. By reducing the amount of energy needed to heat a home, residents can lower their household's carbon footprint and help cut the pollution driving extreme weather events. Simple changes like this move us closer to a cooler, cleaner future.

If you're looking for even bigger savings, installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy upgrade — potentially bringing your energy costs down to or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service to compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping homeowners save up to $10,000 on installation.

For those who can't afford the upfront cost, leasing solar panels through LightReach can be a great alternative. The Palmetto program installs panels for no money down and lets users lock in low, predictable energy rates.

Upgrading to a heat pump can also save nearly $400 a year on energy bills. Mitsubishi offers affordable models to help you heat and cool your home efficiently year-round.

What everyone's saying

Commenters flooded the video with gratitude and follow-up questions. "This is such important information," one user wrote. Others chimed in with tips of their own, noting similar programs across the country.

"All counties in the U.S. have access to at least the Weatherization Assistance Program," one commenter explained. Another added: "Check for LIHEAP programs too — they'll pay for heating bills over the winter, or at least a chunk of it."

Many renters also joined the conversation, asking how to encourage landlords to take advantage of available programs. One viewer celebrated the impact, saying: "I did this and it cut my summer bills in half!"

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.