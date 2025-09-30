Homeowner shares simple checklist to get your house winter-ready: 'Very helpful'

"I thought I was an adult until I found your videos — you're such an adultier adult!"

Getting your home ready for winter can feel overwhelming, but a viral TikTok is breaking it down into simple steps that save money, energy, and headaches once the temperature drops.

The scoop

Molly (@therenegadehome) recently shared a checklist of quick maintenance tasks that can protect your home from drafts, frozen pipes, and unexpected repair bills — and commenters can't get enough of the practical advice.

In her video, Molly shows how to prep a house for cold weather by turning off outdoor water spigots, inspecting the weather stripping around doors, cleaning gutters, and even holding a lit candle near window and door frames to detect hidden drafts. The candle trick, in particular, wowed viewers for its simplicity and low cost.

Commenters also recommended changing your HVAC air filter before running the heater for the season, a step that can improve air quality and keep energy bills in check. Several viewers chimed in with extra tips, including draining exterior faucets fully after shutting off the water to avoid burst pipes.

How it's helping

Tackling these tasks before the first frost can save hundreds of dollars by reducing heat loss and preventing damage, such as frozen pipes or water leaks. Better insulation and sealed windows mean your heating system doesn't have to work as hard, lowering monthly energy costs while reducing the pollution generated by home heating.

Simple actions like this are part of a bigger push toward a cooler, cleaner future — and they're far easier than expensive repairs once winter sets in.

For homeowners seeking to maximize energy savings, installing solar panels is a powerful home energy hack that can reduce energy costs to nearly zero. EnergySage offers a free service to compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping families save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

If buying panels isn't in the budget, leasing can still provide big benefits: LightReach by Palmetto installs panels for no money down and locks in low energy rates. Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also save nearly $400 a year on energy costs, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable system.

What everyone's saying

The response to Molly's winter checklist has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Always change your air filter before kicking the heater on," one viewer advised.

Another laughed, "I thought I was an adult until I found your videos — you're such an adultier adult!"

Others praised the candle draft test as "very helpful" and shared their own success stories with weather stripping and pipe insulation.

Many first-time homeowners expressed gratitude for this easy-to-follow guide, which can help keep homes cozy, efficient, and safe all season long.

