Mom stunned after receiving first electricity bill after making key home upgrades: 'I would love to spread the word'

For one North Carolina mom, her $300 monthly utility bill was a huge pain. But thanks to an innovative local program, that cost has been cut in half, providing much-needed relief and a strong blueprint for community-focused energy solutions.

What's happening?

As Canary Media reported, the new Duke Energy Customer Assistance Program is helping families like Talia Boyd's not just with temporary bill credits, but also with long-term savings through free home weatherization. The program refers participants to local nonprofits such as the Energy Savers Network, which sends volunteers and professionals to make critical, money-saving upgrades.

For Boyd, this meant sealing air leaks, getting a new door, and installing a modern heat pump, which helps cool her home in the summer and provides warmth in the winter. Energy Savers Network provides these services at no cost, offering upgrades such as adding insulation, installing LED light bulbs, and sealing air ducts to permanently lower a home's energy use.

How this helps

The immediate impact is significant financial relief. On average, the free weatherization services provided by Energy Savers Network save a family $231 per year. These home upgrades also reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, helping to cool the planet by cutting down on heat-trapping pollution.

These types of home improvements offer a powerful way to lower monthly bills. Upgrading to a heat pump water heater, for example, can save a household thousands of dollars over the appliance's lifetime. Even smaller changes, such as installing a smart thermostat for ductless air conditioners, can significantly cut energy use.

For those looking to make a bigger change, installing solar panels can drastically reduce or even eliminate electricity bills. If rooftop panels aren't an option, many people can now sign up for community solar programs to get the benefits of clean energy.

Excitingly, government incentives are available that can make these home upgrades much more affordable. This community-first approach is gaining traction, as another program in Minnesota is also helping rural families reap the economic benefits of clean energy.

What people are saying

The program is already making a huge difference for participants. "They really came out and they helped," Boyd told Canary Media. "They talked. They took measurements. They walked through the whole trailer. I really appreciate the help, and I would love to spread the word."

The partnership is a win for the nonprofits, too. Steffi Rausch, the director of operations for Energy Savers Network, told Canary Media that she's "very impressed with Duke at this point," adding that the utility always ensures the group gets reimbursed for its work. "We've never been stuck with the bill."

