Government sets up first-of-its-kind program to help residents slash monthly costs: 'Easier than ever'

"Too many Virginians miss out on energy savings because they can't navigate the maze of different programs and requirements."

Virginia has launched a new program that aims to simplify access to money-saving incentives for energy efficiency, solar, and energy storage upgrades for residents across the state.

In a press release, the Virginia Department of Energy announced the launch of its Energy Connect program starting on Oct. 1. Its goal is to streamline information regarding various federal, state, and local energy programs and incentives that were previously spread across a number of different websites.

The arrival of the Energy Connect program comes as energy prices have soared across Virginia. Homeowners, renters, business owners, and residential contractors all have access to the multifaceted program. This includes resources providing information about energy-efficient appliances, solar installations, weatherization, and electric vehicle charging.

bills, improve comfort and safety, and contribute to a more resilient energy grid."

By acting as a central hub for information and incentives, the Energy Connect program is able to promote a wider adoption of energy efficiency and clean energy projects. These clean energy projects may allow the state to meet the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which aims to reduce harmful air pollution and combat rising carbon pollution.

While speaking to VPM News, Bettina Bergoo, director of affordability and competition at the Virginia Department of Energy, emphasized that ease-of-use was a top priority for the Energy Connect program. "It's Virginia's one-stop shop for information about energy savings programs," Bergoo said.

"As more Virginians are taking advantage of these programs, that means more demand for contractors," added Bergoo. "We want to ensure that they have not only the information about the programs, but also support in growing their businesses and getting the right training to grow the energy workforce."

