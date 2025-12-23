EV driver receives 'generous' offer to have charger installed for $0: 'Apparently this is standard'

"I didn't realize until I got an email a couple hours after the install."

Helping out the environment while lowering your monthly bills sounds like a pretty good deal. But what if you could do all that without dishing out any extra cash?

One electric vehicle driver couldn't help but showcase a "generous" offer that they managed to score from their local GM dealership. They took to r/BoltEV to offer up the details.

The scoop

After leasing their Chevy Bolt in the early summer, the Redditor opted for a home charging station installation from Qmerit. "The install was considered non-standard, and cost me nothing. Per the installer the installation cost $1799 plus permits. It seemed expensive but I didn't care since GM paid for it," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Charging your EV at home can often be significantly cheaper than using public chargers, offering hundreds of dollars in potential savings every year. This can justify the steep upfront cost of installation by saving you money in the long run. Qmerit helps homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"I have a one year warranty on the work, which I didn't realize until I got an email a couple hours after the install. Apparently this is standard with Qmerit," the original poster added.

How solar helps EV owners

Installing solar panels is an ideal pairing with your home charging station, saving even more money. Charging your EV with your own energy can not only be cheaper than using public charging stations, but also more dependable than relying on the grid.

You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers that can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids. TCD's partners can make it simple to receive quotes and help decide which solar panel system is best for you and your home. One Solar Explorer partner, Palmetto, offers $0-down solar subscriptions, so getting clean and cheap energy can be affordable for all homeowners.

By downloading the free Palmetto Home app, you can also unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing easy energy-saving challenges. The app can also help you track and manage your home's energy usage, which can go a long way in increasing your energy efficiency.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

What everyone's saying

"Sweet install - very clean. Charge on, my friend!" exclaimed one commenter.

However, not every user was as excited. Another commenter noted that they were having a little trouble while planning their home EV charger installation. "Different experience in Canada," they wrote. "They only reimburse 1500$ here."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.