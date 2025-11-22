Homeowner shares honest thoughts after receiving $17,000 in government incentives to install solar panels: 'Hopefully this gets us … $0 energy bills'

A happy homeowner in Florida shared their review of a newly installed rooftop solar setup in the r/Solar subreddit, noting that they received over $17,000 in federal incentives for the project.

The original poster explained that the 24.7-kilowatt system, considered quite large and typically ideal for homes with high energy needs, consists of 61 Longi 405-watt panels and the same number of Enphase IQ8+ microinverters; however, no batteries are included.

Photos included with the post reveal the panels mounted on each side of the roof with the sun shining on them, showing they're at the perfect angle for maximum production. They estimated annual energy production at 33,000 kilowatt-hours.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Going solar is easily one of the best ways to slash your monthly electric bills, hedge against rising energy costs, and protect your property from more frequent weather events with added battery storage.





If you're ready to explore your options, TCD's Solar Explorer is a one-stop shop for all your solar needs, helping connect you with qualified installers who provide next-level service.

Alternatively, if you prefer leasing, you can find subscription options with $0 down. For those who want to buy outright, competitive installation bids and info about snagging incentives are available.

Pairing solar power with energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps can cut your electric bills even more.

While the original poster paid nearly $58,000 in total for the system, the 30% tax credit lowered the bill to roughly $40,310. As a bonus, the solar panels came with a 30-year full maintenance agreement and warranty, in addition to free removal and reinstallation should the roof need replacing within 10 years.

"I live in west central FL and have been very happy with the process thus far," the OP wrote, adding that the contractor completed the installation in just one day. "... I'm really excited to see these operational."

One user was surprised at the price, to which the OP replied, "My wife likes the A/C cold, we have a pool and generally use quite a bit of energy, so hopefully this gets us building credits in spring for $0 energy bills (minus TECO connection charge)."

"Impressive! I like how you used all your roof, angle and orientation be damned! Nicely done OP!" another shared.If you want to save even more cash on your home energy bills, consider checking out the free Palmetto Home app, which can help you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for simple everyday actions.

