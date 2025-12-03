Driver left shaken after shocking attack at public charging station: 'It was pretty awful'

"It will get harder and harder to pick on [us] as the numbers keep adding up."

While many people are fans of electric vehicles, some still dislike them intensely. Sometimes, that distaste comes out in the form of road rage.

One Facebook user shared their experience of being harassed for driving an EV in the Electric Vehicles for Australia group.

They shared: "Had my first, hopefully last, rage against evs incident. … Guy drove up behind me and started yelling. … Then spat at me and drove off. It was pretty awful."

Other Facebook users in the group were appalled by the interaction and had quite a bit to say about it.

"I wonder if he yells at his fridge or lights at home," one person snarked.

Another Facebook user commented: "Report this stuff. Hopefully, you have the car plate on dash cam."

Unfortunately, this person isn't alone in being harassed. It isn't uncommon for EV drivers to experience incidents like this one or to have their cars vandalized.

Some in the comment section speculated that the harasser was simply jealous because of the current high cost of fuel, but whatever the reason for anti-EV sentiment, it contributes to a slower transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones. Since this transition is a vital step in reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources, like gas, that contribute to the carbon pollution warming our planet, the quicker the transition, the better off we'll be.

While it's true that EVs create some pollution during battery manufacturing and charging, this pollution is far less than what is produced by gas-powered vehicles. EVs require elements acquired through mining, which can have an environmental impact, but the millions of elements needed for clean energy have far less of an impact compared to the billions of tons of dirty energy sources, like coal and gas, dug out of the planet each year.

Plus, because EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, they contribute to cleaner air and pose fewer health risks. Between that and the time and money (approximately $1,500 per year) saved on gas and routine maintenance, it's easy to see why EVs are preferable to many.

Despite the occasional rage of gas-powered vehicle drivers toward EV drivers, though, the transition will continue. As one Facebook user commented, "An increasing % of cars are now EVs! … It will get harder and harder to pick on EV drivers as the numbers keep adding up."

