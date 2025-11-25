Homeowner shares real-world review after hiring electrician to install super-high-tech garage upgrades: 'I feel really confident about this'

"You don't have to be worried or stressed out."

A longtime electric vehicle driver decided it was time to level up his experience by ditching his Level 1 charger for a faster Level 2 charger with assistance from Qmerit.

Already, driving an EV is more cost-effective than relying on a gas-powered vehicle — and driving one also supports healthier, cleaner communities because EVs are responsible for significantly less toxic, heat-trapping pollution over their lifecycles, even when accounting for manufacturing and charging.

However, charging at home rather than public stations can drastically enhance your savings. While your exact savings will vary depending on location, usage, and the time of day you charge, among other factors, charging at home is around 3-5 times cheaper, according to estimates from Qmerit and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

The Average EV (@theaverageev) broke down his experience after reaching out to Qmerit to help him install the Level 2 upgrade in his garage. He described the process as "really quick" and "super easy." In fact, you can get free, instant Level 2 installation estimates from TCD partner Qmerit after answering a few simple questions.

"Everything is safe, and you don't have to be worried or stressed out about some kind of event occurring at your house with your EV charger, which is possible if you do not have a charger properly installed by a licensed electrician," The Average EV explained.

All in all, The Average EV summed up his experience with Qmerit by saying, "I feel really confident about this" because a vetted provider completed the installation.

"Thanks for the update, it was really interesting to see how easy it was to get a quote," one YouTuber commented.

While The Average EV didn't share whether he relies on the main grid for power, you can further enhance your EV ownership savings with a home solar system, which will maximize your EV's eco-benefits as well. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted partners who provide concierge-level service and can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

