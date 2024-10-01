Frugal individual shares ingenious method to get more from your soap: 'I've been doing this ... for over 10 years now'

Frugal living tips can help you take control of your finances and save money to put toward bigger things in life.

One such tip was recently shared in the subreddit r/LifeHacks and involves foaming soap. The ingenious solution works by diluting liquid soap with water in a 1:3 ratio to make foaming soap at a fraction of the cost of buying it in the store.

The original poster also shared that they reuse the same bottle for years, reducing the amount of plastic waste being thrown away. "I have been doing this … for over 10 years now," one person wrote in the comments.

Lots of people have shared their frugal living tips online to help you save money amid the recent cost-of-living crisis. These tips cover everything from slashing energy bills to preserving food in order to make it last longer and not only save you money but also help reduce waste.

Plastic waste in particular is a global problem, and the World Bank estimates that every single one of us on average generates 1.6 pounds of plastic waste every day. Plastic has been found in even the remotest places on Earth and is known to cause harm to wildlife. Microplastics have even been found in alarming quantities inside the human body and it is not yet clear what long-term impacts this could have on human health. Worryingly, it is thought that microplastics are contributing to several diseases such as cancer and dementia.

Taking steps to reduce plastic consumption is a great way to be more mindful of the impact that we are having on the planet and to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills that pollutes our environment.

And it's not just plastic. Keeping old clothes and household appliances out of landfills can also help reduce waste and protect the environment. Through great initiatives, such as this one by Trashie, you can even earn money during the process.

People thanked the OP in the comments for their frugal tip and shared their own tips for making the soap go further.

"Another tip is to use warm to hot water when mixing with the soap. It'll help a lot to mix the soap and water together consistently," one person wrote. Another shared that they also add "a bit of rubbing alcohol" to stabilize the foam "for a more foamy lather."

