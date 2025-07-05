  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares before-and-after photos of massive garden transformation: 'That's so satisfying'

by Katie Lowe
Photo Credit: iStock

When does a major landscaping upgrade end up saving you money? This homeowner showed their progress on transitioning to a flourishing garden filled with resource-saving native plants.

"From a bunch of invasives to mostly native," said this homeowner.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They worked over the course of April 2022 to June 2025 to promote a healthy, biodiverse garden that will now start to give back.

The photos show a garden in front of a home that appears to be overrun with one plant, which is typical of invasive plants. Invasive species outcompete all other species for resources and can create a monoculture. This can spell disaster for a homeowner who wants to display a variety of different flowers and plants, as they are notoriously difficult to remove.

The native plants have helped to create a peaceful, beautiful oasis for this homeowner, but they will also help them in other ways. Native plants are species that have adapted to survive and thrive in a specific ecosystem. This means that they are used to, and can survive in the climatic conditions of your local region. Native plants are well-adjusted to your region's seasons and won't need excessive amounts of extra watering or harmful pesticides.

Besides needing very little extra care, native plants also draw pollinators like birds and bees to your garden. Incorporating native plants or upgrading to a natural lawn is a decision that benefits your wallet and adorns your home, and improves the local ecosystem as well.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

This homeowner shared that they still had one questionable species in the yard, a Japanese Maple. Commenters noted that it is officially invasive in the D.C., though not in other places in the country.

Fortunately, the homeowner has identified that the tree is potentially invasive, and with that information, they can easily maintain it. Sometimes, invasive species are nearly impossible to fully remove. Education and minor but consistent maintenance remain the best tactics for dealing with these tricky species.

"You have such a gorgeous wooded lot," said one commenter.

"This is amazing! This type of transformation is the stuff that dreams are made of," wrote one comment.

"Oh that's so satisfying! Great job," said another.

