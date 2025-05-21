Resident shares fascinating tour after transforming ship into floating home and workspace: 'Wow, I'd like that life'

In a video posted to TikTok by Alternative House (@alternativehouses), one homeowner gave a tour of his unique tiny home — which is also a boat.

"This man turned an entire 300 square meter ship into his floating home and workspace!" Alternative House wrote in the caption of the tour.

@alternativehouses Forget tiny apartments — this man turned an entire 300 square meter ship into his floating home and workspace! From sunrise on deck to late-night projects in the engine room, he's proving you really can live the dream at sea. Would you trade your house for this boat life. ♬ Today Is Ours - VITAR

The homeowner has lived and worked on the 100-year-old ship-turned-tiny home for 15 years. It features numerous bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a great workspace.

The popularity of unconventional homes has been growing for decades. The explosion in demand for tiny homes has homeowners saving money, space, and energy as they turn toward minimalism and away from hyperconsumption.

Tiny Housing Co estimated that you can save thousands of dollars per year with a tiny home. These savings come from reduced utility and energy bills. Plus, you can avoid the costs that come from cluttering your home with material items.

Tiny homes stand in contrast to the McMansions of yesteryear, which are energy vampires.

Thanks to their small size, tiny homes require less energy for heating and air conditioning and fewer resources than large homes. One video estimated that tiny homes use about 7% of the electricity that is required for traditional homes. They are usually built with sustainability in mind, meaning additions such as solar and heat pumps are often included. Reduced waste and energy consumption can drastically decrease your planet-harming pollution.

Even if you can't make the switch to a tiny home, there are ways to lead a sustainable life. Decreasing the amount of carbon you use by investing in clean energy sources and reducing what you buy to fill your home are just two examples.

As TikTokers said in the comments, it's an enviable lifestyle.

"Wow, I'd like that life," wrote one.

"Living the dream," added another.

