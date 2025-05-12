Tenant sparks envy with video of morning routine in tiny home with incredibly low rent: 'I want this lifestyle'

Tiny homes became popular after the 2010s, and part of the appeal is the financial upsides.

A TikTok user, Mike (@themichaelhickey), took to the platform recently to show his simple, attainable morning routine while living in a tiny home.

The video starts with Mike's alarm going off, with the caption reading "POV: Renting a tiny home for $600 a month." He then walks viewers through his regimen of brushing his teeth, stretching, exercising, showering, making breakfast, and just generally getting a great start to his day.

Tiny homes came out in the 1990s, but their popularity really began to soar after the 2010s. According to an article by Containered, "a tiny house is a home that is typically less than 400 square feet and is built on a trailer."

Part of the tiny houses' continued boom was in response to the financial crisis of 2008, though they persisted in the mainstream because these little homes have big benefits.

The financial upsides to tiny homes are part of the appeal. As the median of traditional homes in the United States was $416,900 as of this year, per the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, tiny homes average between about $30,000 and $85,000, per Home Gnome.

Another tiny-home user, such as one in New Zealand, turned to this option for the "green" factor. Downsizing your home also reduces your carbon and ecological footprint. With less square footage of the earth used and less heating needed to keep you warm inside it, the environmental impact is another key feature.

What's more about tiny homes? Less. As exemplified by Mike's video, a simple life does not mean a compromised one. While his tiny home takes up less space and uses less energy, it does not come at the cost of an enjoyable life experience. He is able to live a productive, cramp-free life in his small living space.

Commenters on the video shared their appreciation for Mike's achievable routine in the tiny home. One said, "That tiny home is perfect. Not even that small." Another noted: "I want this lifestyle."

