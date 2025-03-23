Home with '90s-style architectural flaw sparks debate online: 'What a waste of space'

"The impossible to get to areas drive me nuts."

An inaccessible space in a McMansion-style home has become the subject of controversy on multiple social media platforms. Thousands of commenters have rushed to give their harsh opinions on the design flaw notoriously linked to homes of this size.

"The impossible to get to areas drive me nuts," wrote the original poster, who shared a screenshot from Facebook of someone asking how to decorate the 4-by-15 standalone landing above their front door.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"People seem to always be posting with how to decorate this stupid a** area of their home," the OP explained in the caption. "I love that below it is all doors too so you can't even fashion a way to climb up if you wanted to."

Since the 2010s, McMansion-style homes, more popular in the '90s, have fallen out of favor among many. Characterized by a "large, cheaply constructed, and architecturally sloppy" formula, McMansions have been criticized as wasteful both for the space they take up and for the precious resources they require.

Mongabay reported in 2020 on a study that found "wealthy Americans living in spacious houses in upscale neighborhoods are responsible for 25% more emissions on average than those living in smaller houses in poorer areas."

Part of the reason the emissions in these areas can be so high is connected to the energy-inefficiency of so many McMansions. The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors has stated that this is due to the sheer size of the homes, which often makes their internal spaces difficult to heat and cool.

Other add-ons like "indoor pools, exercise rooms and living spaces with elevated ceilings" drive high energy usage as well.

Despite a slight move away from this style of home, they are still being bought and sold. Meanwhile, McModerns, a style of home similar to the McMansion, though with more modern aesthetics, are said to be taking their place in the housing market.

As large houses continue to be fixtures of day-to-day life in America, there are still ways to own a McMansion while cutting your energy bills and environment-polluting emissions. Installing solar panels, using a heat pump, or revamping your yard are all ways to reduce the impacts of homes of any size.

Redditors remain annoyed by the prevalence of McMansions.

"It feels like such lazy design, especially coupled with the useless space above," said one frustrated commenter.

"What a waste of space," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.