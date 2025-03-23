  • Home Home

Home with '90s-style architectural flaw sparks debate online: 'What a waste of space'

"The impossible to get to areas drive me nuts."

by Jamie Speka
"The impossible to get to areas drive me nuts."

Photo Credit: Reddit

An inaccessible space in a McMansion-style home has become the subject of controversy on multiple social media platforms. Thousands of commenters have rushed to give their harsh opinions on the design flaw notoriously linked to homes of this size.

"The impossible to get to areas drive me nuts," wrote the original poster, who shared a screenshot from Facebook of someone asking how to decorate the 4-by-15 standalone landing above their front door.

"The impossible to get to areas drive me nuts."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"People seem to always be posting with how to decorate this stupid a** area of their home," the OP explained in the caption. "I love that below it is all doors too so you can't even fashion a way to climb up if you wanted to."

Since the 2010s, McMansion-style homes, more popular in the '90s, have fallen out of favor among many. Characterized by a "large, cheaply constructed, and architecturally sloppy" formula, McMansions have been criticized as wasteful both for the space they take up and for the precious resources they require. 

Mongabay reported in 2020 on a study that found "wealthy Americans living in spacious houses in upscale neighborhoods are responsible for 25% more emissions on average than those living in smaller houses in poorer areas." 

Part of the reason the emissions in these areas can be so high is connected to the energy-inefficiency of so many McMansions. The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors has stated that this is due to the sheer size of the homes, which often makes their internal spaces difficult to heat and cool. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Other add-ons like "indoor pools, exercise rooms and living spaces with elevated ceilings" drive high energy usage as well.

Despite a slight move away from this style of home, they are still being bought and sold. Meanwhile, McModerns, a style of home similar to the McMansion, though with more modern aesthetics, are said to be taking their place in the housing market.

As large houses continue to be fixtures of day-to-day life in America, there are still ways to own a McMansion while cutting your energy bills and environment-polluting emissions. Installing solar panels, using a heat pump, or revamping your yard are all ways to reduce the impacts of homes of any size.

Redditors remain annoyed by the prevalence of McMansions.

Do you think your home has good insulation?

Definitely 💯

It's just all right 👍

It's good in some rooms 🤷

Not at all 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"It feels like such lazy design, especially coupled with the useless space above," said one frustrated commenter.

"What a waste of space," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x