Diner captures photo of surprising item tucked inside fortune cookie: 'Getting out of hand'

Hyperconsumerism is defined by Wikipedia as the consumption of goods beyond one's actual needs. Typically, it's aligned with the spending habits of Americans who are encouraged to buy more to boost the economy.

This definition is illustrated by a picture from a Redditor of their fortune cookie that, instead of the typical fun fortune, had an advertisement for a gambling company.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Targeted cookie ads be getting out of hand," one user said in the comments.

Those within the r/MildlyInteresting subreddit were astounded that ads have seeped into such a space.

"Even in the most sacred of spaces," wrote another commenter, referring to the mysticism that fortune cookies used to have.

Many experts have linked the degradation of the environment with mass consumption. In a report by Fordham University, researchers found that "annual increases in the consumption of clothing, electronics, personal care products, and nonessential items severely contribute to material waste, greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and ecosystem collapse."

One group based in the United Kingdom that advocates for ad-free cities explained: "Corporate advertising, which aims to manufacture the needs, wants, and desires among us for more and more purchases is a key part of this [environmental] system — and needs to be challenged."

In fact, in 2022, Purpose Distributors found that "advertising in the UK was responsible for 208 million tonnes of CO2." This figure is predictably larger in the United States, which spends more money on ads per capita than any other nation.

To curtail the impacts of hyperconsumerism on the environment, some solutions include repurposing products, searching for secondhand goods, and supporting eco-friendly brands. This way, the demand for planet-harming consumer goods and adverts is mitigated.

Within the subreddit, most reacted with disappointment about the impacts of capitalism. Many wondered where they would start finding ads next.

"Remember when Futurama made a joke about how one day we'll have ads in our dreams?" one commenter asked.

