Homebuyer faces upsetting dilemma after discovering major omission in property listing: 'We are now heartbroken'

A set of first-time homebuyers in London are having issues with their property manager, who issued a contract preventing them from engaging in sustainable practices.

Restrictions on the use of personal space are becoming more common as people in population centers are forced to rent or buy homes that belong to homeowners associations, the latter of which was the case here.

In a popular post on r/HousingUK a pair of first-time homebuyers describe their frustration as they learn their balcony is under draconian restrictions. Upon receiving their contract, the posters read that their balcony could not be modified for personal use, which meant they could not start a garden or otherwise have plants on their balcony.

This came despite the estate agent's assurances before making an offer. The buyers wrote that the agent "assured us the balcony was fully demised to the flat and there were no restrictions on use."

Landlords and homeowners associations placing restrictions on how individuals can use their property is an environmental issue.

If the tenants who posted the original complaint were allowed to have plants on their balcony, they would have access to various sustainability practices. They could grow vegetables and fruits right next to their kitchen, reducing their carbon footprint and saving money.

Homeowners in the suburbs are affected by similar restrictions from homeowners associations, which are infamous for restricting the types of vehicles residents can drive or forcing them into costly and wasteful lawn maintenance practices.

Some HOAs have been in the news for denying homeowners the right to put electric vehicle infrastructure into their homes. The priorities of HOAs will always trend toward property values and uniformity, and they will routinely run contrary to sustainable practices like renewable energy and native lawns.

The comments section of the post rang with support for the first-time homebuyers, who wrote: "We are now heartbroken and don't know if we should go ahead or back out of this purchase."

One user wrote: "Keep looking until you find the right place with the balcony you want."

Another commenter spoke out in solidarity: "I am/was an FTB too and can tell you that the road ahead is full of many, many potential bumps and this doesn't seem to be the one that should make you think about backing out."

