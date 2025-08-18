Man astonished after successfully trying hack using old toilet paper roll: 'It works incredibly well'

A husband was wowed at his wife's way of starting a fire with simple household trash.

The scoop

A loving spouse posted on the subreddit r/LifeHacks about how his "amazing wife taught [him] this fire-starter life hack and it works SO well."

Photo Credit: Reddit

He explained how to take the lint from the dryer and put it into a used toilet paper roll or half a paper towel roll.

"It works INCREDIBLY well as a fire starter, and it creates less waste!" he wrote.

How it's helping

Fire starters are, obviously, easy ways to get a fire going in a fireplace or fire pit. Using a homemade fire starter as opposed to a store-bought one can save people money — a pack of 120 natural fire starters can cost $35.99 on Amazon — and also provide a simple way to declutter by using household products that would only end up taking up space in the trash.

Toilet paper and paper towel rolls can get a lot of use around the house. People use them to plant seedlings, create pet treat dispensers, organize school supplies, and more.

On the other hand, many people don't usually consider another use for dryer lint. However, it's important in this case to note that only dryer lint made of natural fibers like cotton or wool should be used to start a fire, as burning synthetic fibers can release toxic fumes into the air.

Life hacks that reuse packaging or containers serve multiple purposes. In addition to saving money and creating less trash to take out, these kinds of tricks keep our extra stuff out of landfills and prevent the possibility of them polluting natural spaces.

What everyone's saying

One commenter had a great tip to make sure the fibers are natural ones.

"Just save the lint from loads of towels, which are generally going to be 100% cotton. But check first of course," they wrote.

Another suggested avoiding polyester altogether, saying, "Get the polyester out of your wardrobe and you're back to burning lint like a boss!"

Several people suggested adding wax to the fire starter.

"The wax is additional fuel, it will burn longer and hotter. I think it makes it more portable by holding it all together," one person explained.

