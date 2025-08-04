Gardener shares brilliant hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'They look so cute'

  • Home Home

"We use what we have!"

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: TikTok

TikTok gardener BK (@bkinthegarden) shared a delightful, sustainable gardening hack that could level up your plants and help with transplanting crops.

The scoop

In the video, BK prepares a bundle of seedlings to be individually planted. While many gardeners would separate the seedlings using either small clay pots or little plastic nursery pots, BK uses a genius method.

@bkinthegarden Transplanting tomato seedlings is super easy! Take your time and be gentle with each plant. While this is a demo on paper towel rolls and toilet paper rolls, i personally wouldn't recommend as I will show you in an upcoming video. #gardening #tomatoes #toronto #seedlings #creatorsearchinsights #gardening #fyp #fypシ゚ ♬ What Was That - Lorde

"Our main goal is to separate each seedling while keeping the roots intact," BK says. "Once we've separated all the seedlings, we're going to put them into individual cells," the creator continues, as each plant is added to its own personal toilet paper tube.

"Once they're all planted, just give them a little water, and we're all set," BK concludes the video, smiling with a couple of rows of happy plant babies.

How it's helping

Gardening hacks like this one have the power to boost your plants' lives, contributing to the natural ecosystem and helping you grow your own food. But the benefits don't stop there.

As purchasing clay pots can add up, especially when planting as many seedlings as BK, and plastic nursery pots have an environmental impact due to not being biodegradable nor recyclable. BK's toilet paper tube hack is both zero waste and comes at zero cost.

By purchasing less and reusing more, you can do your part in preventing plastic waste and other forms of pollution, and limit your contribution to landfills. Some other reuse hacks that can benefit you include donating the things you don't need anymore, such as clothes, with one organization even willing to pay you to declutter your home.

Meanwhile, another online gardener shared how they cut costs and improved their raised garden bed by layering natural resources they had instead of overdoing it on potting mix and topsoil.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on BK's video were overjoyed by the precious seedlings and their eco-friendly impact.

"They look so cute," one user said.

Another user added, "Sustainable queen," to which BK responded, "We use what we have!!"

If you are looking for more ways to bolster your garden, try rewilding your yard — a process where you use native species to cut back on excess water usage, pesticides, as well as help out the local pollinators. Plus, look for more ways of reusing and recycling the items you commonly throw out to create less waste and save some money.

