Cat parent shares clever hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Love this idea'

Empty toilet paper rolls are so versatile. People have created camping fire kits, seedling pods, and pet toys with them.

One cat parent, thatcatducky (@thatcatducky), shared on TikTok how to create a tube treat dispenser toy using just one empty toilet paper roll — the sixth hack in their series of inexpensive cat enrichment toys.

The scoop

Unlike some other cat enrichment toys other pet parents have designed with toilet paper rolls, this hack requires just one empty toilet paper roll.

"Cut some holes in it — small or large, depending on the difficulty level. Seal off both sides. Put some treats inside and then let your cat go to work," the TikTok creator says.

It helps to fold the tube down slightly while cutting holes in the side, but don't fold it down completely, as the tube still needs to be able to roll.

To seal the ends, fold one side of the tube's end in toward the middle and then fold the other side in, creating a mock container to dispense the treats.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This DIY treat enrichment toy took their cat, Ducky, about 10 to 15 minutes to get all the treats out.

How it's helping

The ingenuity of this DIY cat toy shows that sometimes the answers to our questions require just a little bit of creativity and experimentation.

Instead of instinctively running to large marketplaces like Amazon for cat enrichment toys, you can make your own at home at no additional cost.

Empty toilet paper rolls are often thrown away without a second thought, ending up in landfills. However, if you save just one or two every now and then, you can repurpose them and create your own free cat enrichment toy while helping to reduce waste, which reduces crowding in landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

With some recycling programs, you may even be able to make a profit or earn store credit by decluttering and unloading old and unnecessary gear while making some money back. You can recycle everyday items, including clothes and shoes, to electronics, music equipment, and books.

What everyone's saying

Many cat parents were excited to try this DIY hack with their own cats.

"Love this idea!" one said.

"Gonna start saving ours and just throw a bunch down for the cats to go ham with!" another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



