Head-to-head matchup reveals unbelievable power of ultra-futuristic cooktops — see which stove came out on top

A side-by-side test shows induction stoves cook more than twice as fast as gas ranges, strengthening the case for cleaner cooking technology as more Americans switch to these money-saving appliances.

In a YouTube video from Boulevard Home (@BoulevardHome), two identical pots, each holding two liters of water, were placed on an induction cooktop and a gas range, respectively.

The induction stove brought the water to a full boil in just four minutes and 28 seconds, while the gas stove took 10 minutes and seven seconds, showing induction cooks 56% faster.

The comments section was filled with induction converts and those considering the switch.

"I concur — I have a Wolf rangetop and it takes forever to boil water," wrote one viewer.

Another shared their experience: "My induction stove boils in under one minute."

The enthusiasm was clear as others chimed in, with one comment noting, "Love my induction. My mother is thinking of changing to induction."

Beyond speed, induction technology offers multiple benefits for home cooks. Copper and other leading brands now make stylish, affordable induction ranges that eliminate indoor air pollution from gas stoves. Thanks to incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, buyers can receive up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range. The switch pays off through lower energy bills, too, since induction stoves transfer heat directly to cookware instead of warming the surrounding air.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, doing so sooner rather than later may save you thousands. President Trump has stated that he intends to eliminate these benefits, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of these benefits is uncertain.

Induction cooking is a practical solution for families looking to create healthier homes while trimming costs. The technology helps reduce reliance on natural gas infrastructure while delivering faster, more precise temperature control.

As extreme weather strains power grids across the country, electric induction stoves give homeowners a reliable, efficient way to prepare meals without contributing to air quality concerns.

