Homeowner shares impressive results of kitchen science experiment: 'The best decision I've ever made'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

A home cook's recent experiment showed that switching from a traditional electric stove to an induction model can cut cooking time and power use in half.

The findings, shared with Reddit's r/Cooking community, came from precise measurements taken during a kitchen upgrade.

The Redditor tracked the energy needed to boil a pot of water on their old electric stove and their new GE Profile induction cooktop. Using the same pot filled with 1.85 liters of water chilled to 1 degree Celsius, they found that the induction stove reached the boiling point in 6 minutes and 19 seconds, compared with 12 minutes and 12 seconds on the traditional electric stove.

"I had a unique opportunity to collect some data," the original poster wrote, explaining how they connected a power meter to their circuit breaker to measure exact consumption. The results showed that the induction stove used just 281 watt-hours of electricity, compared with 500 watt-hours for the conventional electric model.

Beyond speed and energy savings, the Redditor noted that their new stove keeps the kitchen cooler since induction creates heat directly in the cookware rather than warming the surrounding air. This targeted heating makes induction cooking especially appealing during hot summer months when air conditioning is running. 

Other induction converts flocked to the comments section to share their enthusiasm.

"I got my duction stove over a year ago and it's [the] exact same model -- the GE profile. I can tell you personally, a person who loves to cook and bake non-stop, that this is the best decision I've ever made going to an induction from a gas stove," one user shared.

"You would expect this because induction only heats the pot so all the energy is directed where it needs to be," another commenter explained.

A third chimed in: "You won't find a faster water boiler than induction. Sometimes I pull out my portable 120V induction plate to heat water since it's faster than my 240V/40A cook top."

