Homeowner shares stunning photos of thriving garden: 'Hard work pays off'

Just because the leaves are falling and the weather is changing doesn't mean you can't have a colorful garden, as one Reddit user proved.

In the r/gardening subreddit, a poster proudly shared their handiwork in several photos showcasing their vibrant fall flowers, including a thriving mum plant.

"I am loving the transition to fall," they wrote in the caption, adding that while they also loved their vegetable garden, they were "so over the work by September, truthfully by August."

The original poster also joked that perhaps they "went a little crazy with the mums," noting that the bush they planted last year appeared to have doubled in size.

They noted that they were transitioning their garden from vegetables to more autumnal plants and following growing seasons, which is a great way to maximize what grows in your garden.

The Farmer's Almanac provides a comprehensive planting calendar to guide you through the process, taking into account the local environment to avoid common pitfalls, such as planting a summer squash in the dead of winter.

Another way to work well with your garden is to select native plants and flowers for your yard. Native plants require less maintenance than traditional monoculture yards, foliage that's not suited to the local ecosystem, or, worse, resource-hungry invasive plant species.

They don't need as much water either, and you can skip things such as fertilizer and pesticides, with all their heavy chemicals. Native plants also attract pollinators, which are especially important for a vegetable garden, given the vital role they play in the vast majority of crops' life cycles.

Redditors in the comments loved seeing the gardener's efforts flourishing in such a colorful fashion.

"Hard work pays off … looks great," a user complimented.

"I love the dynamics of texture and color you have created!" another added.

Finally, despite the OP's fear that they'd gone overboard with mums, commenters pretty much agreed that was not the case.

"You can never go wrong with mums," one Reddit user said.

