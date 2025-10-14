Gardener demonstrates hands-off technique for thriving tomato plants: 'Happy gardening'

The technique has been used for centuries.

Tomatoes, stone fruits, and many herbs require well-hydrated soil to yield a successful harvest. But even a few days of a heat wave can deter weeks of careful gardening.

One influencer was desperate to keep their garden bed hydrated and turned to an ancient technique to save their tomatoes.

The scoop

TikTok creator, Chicktok (@chicktokau), shared their experience using terracotta pots as an olla in their garden.

In the video, they say, "I've added my terracotta pot and straight away the water is disappearing [into the soil]. I plugged up [the bottom], I topped it up again, watched the water go down, but much slower this time. I topped it up again once there was enough water in the soil, and five minutes later, the water had not gone down."

The video shows the creator planting the pot in the soil and adding water until the soil stops absorbing it, at which point the pot remains full.

How it's helping

The creator is using the terracotta planter as an olla, which is a hands-off watering technique that allows you to keep your soil hydrated passively.

Ollas have been used for centuries, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. They work due to soil-moisture tension, meaning moisture will move out of the terra cotta planter only if the dry soil pulls it. However, if the soil is hydrated, it will stay put in the planter.

Simplistic gardening techniques can be a big help to both beginner and advanced gardeners, as everyone can benefit from saving time, money, and energy.

Ollas can save gardeners up to 70% on water usage, per the Almanac, which conserves a vital resource. The gardener only has to monitor the pot's fullness instead of watering the soil regularly.

When tips can increase a gardener's success rate, they are more likely to grow their own food instead of purchasing mass-produced produce. Gardening also encourages better mental and physical health, as it gets you out into the sunshine and moving gently.

Working with the earth gets you away from screens, and eating your homegrown fruits and veggies increases fiber in your diet.

What everyone's saying

The comments were supportive of the creator and suggested other items that could work similarly, as well as ways to improve their current situation.

"I [use] coke bottles full of water, lid in ground," one person commented.

"Use candle wax to close up the hole. Happy gardening!" another wrote.

