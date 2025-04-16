Tesla owner sparks debate after revealing reasons for switching to an EV: 'The road ahead will be messy'

"The internal combustion engine may not vanish overnight, but its reign is ending."

Automotive journalist Noah Washington bought his first electric vehicle — a Tesla Model 3 — and detailed in an article on Torque News why he'll never go back to gas-guzzlers and what the future of EVs looks like.

Only a handful of years ago, there was still hesitation around EVs due to limited battery range and less-than-ideal charging infrastructure. However, they held the promise of a cleaner future and more affordable car ownership.

Washington noted the appeal of skipping oil changes and car maintenance, as well as the allure of a quiet ride — all offered by EVs.

Now, the electric revolution is in full swing, with many drivers enjoying the financial benefits of EV ownership, all while reducing their pollution output. While Tesla customers have complained about poor build quality, faulty door handles, and misaligned panels, and the company is managing one of the worst stretches in its history with sales and stock both slumping, the company has played a large role in the widespread adoption of EVs.

However, the Tesla brand now carries with it more complex issues of political subtext and societal ideology. As Washington put it, Tesla has "become a cultural flashpoint."

Because of this, many EV shoppers who still want to save money while helping the environment are turning to other all-electric brands like Rivian and Lucid.

Overseas, the Chinese EV maker BYD surpassed Tesla in sales last year and has unveiled innovative battery tech. Well-known car makers in the U.S. market are also joining in the game, producing their own styles of EVs for potential buyers.

While there are no perfect vehicles, Washington pointed out that with all the draws of EVs — including charging at home, saving money on fuel and maintenance, and regenerative braking — the future of the electric revolution is bright, though complicated.

Washington acknowledged potential hurdles like philosophical impacts, writing, "The road ahead will be messy."

"One thing is certain," he added. "The internal combustion engine may not vanish overnight, but its reign is ending."

