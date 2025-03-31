New electric vehicle feature could soon give Tesla a run for its money — here's why it's gaining attention

Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand from China, is shaking up the EV world with a move that could transform the landscape of driving — and it's not just about the tech.

The company has announced that it is all set to release an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) to customers in China completely free of charge, according to CNBC. While Tesla's Full Self-Driving software still carries the price tag of nearly $9,000 in the same market, Zeekr's version will offer similar near-autonomous capabilities at no extra cost, making cutting-edge safety and convenience features more accessible to everyday drivers.

This isn't just a savvy business move — it's part of a growing shift toward smarter and cleaner mobility solutions.

Zeekr's new system allows cars to drive themselves from point A to point B with minimal driver input, provided hands remain on the wheel and local regulations permit.

Built using two Nvidia Orin X chips and a lidar sensor (a kind of road-mapping tech that doesn't rely on light), the system offers enhanced perception for complex driving environments. A future version will incorporate Nvidia's next-gen Thor chip and five lidar units to further boost performance and safety.

More than just a luxury, these innovations can make a real difference. Smarter driver-assist features help reduce traffic congestion, cut down on stop-and-go fuel consumption, and minimize crash risk — especially in crowded urban areas. The result? A smoother, more energy-efficient commute that's better for people and the planet.

And unlike traditional cars with internal combustion engines, electric vehicles like Zeekr's don't emit harmful air pollution from a tailpipe. That alone can have a massive public health impact, particularly in smog-prone cities.

It's a common concern: Aren't electric vehicles just as bad for the environment because of battery production? Not quite. While building EV batteries does require energy and raw materials, research shows that the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial footprint.

One study from MIT found that gas-powered cars generate an average of 350 grams of air pollution per mile over their lifetimes — compared to 200 grams for EVs. Plus, the minerals used in EV batteries can often be reused, unlike the 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy sources we currently extract and burn each year. That's a lot of one-way pollution we could be avoiding.

Zeekr plans to roll out the new driver-assist feature to a pilot group before releasing it publicly in April. And this innovation won't stop at Zeekr — the system is also set to expand across fellow EV brand Lynk and Co. and potentially more vehicles under the parent company Geely.

In an EV market that's rapidly shifting from price wars to tech showdowns, Zeekr's strategy could signal a new era: one where smart, sustainable features become the norm — not expensive add-ons.

The best part? These kinds of developments make it easier for people to embrace electric vehicles. And that means quieter rides, less maintenance (no oil changes), fewer gas station stops, and a big step toward a cooler, cleaner planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.