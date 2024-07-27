Home expert reveals unexpected ingredient used as a disinfectant: 'This is a great alternative'

"So many people need to know there is a difference between cleaning and sanitizing."

White vinegar is an effective and affordable natural cleaner, but it has some limitations as a disinfectant. However, one home expert has shared an unexpected solution.

The scoop

TikToker 5:16 Homestead (@516.homestead), who has more than 75,000 followers on the social media platform, revealed that a spirit known to make an appearance or two at college parties is actually a powerful cleaner.

"If you want to actually disinfect, pick something that actually does that," she says, showcasing a large bottle of Everclear. "... This is basically hand sanitizer without the nasty stuff added to it. This is completely natural, made from typically corn — sometimes potatoes and beets."

"Go to the liquor store. Get some Everclear," she adds, explaining in a comment that she uses it like "any other disinfectant," spraying it on counters, toilets, doorknobs, and more.

How it's helping

Natural cleaners aren't just better for our wallets, with some people saving nearly $100 per year by switching to these types of solutions. They help create a healthier future because they aren't packed with cancer-linked chemicals that can also irritate our lungs, contaminate our waters, and make their way into our food supply.

Furthermore, many popular cleaning products come packaged in plastic, contributing to 440-plus million tons of annual plastic waste that the U.N. Environment Programme has described as "choking" our planet.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

However, using items you likely already have in your pantry, including vinegar and baking soda, is a surefire way to reduce the amount of plastic around your home. Many natural cleaning solutions don't require large volumes of the ingredients to be just as effective.

Now, 5:16 Homestead's advice can help ensure you're making the most of your products while keeping your family safe both from chemicals and harmful germs. Like grain alcohol (with high alcohol content), hydrogen peroxide is another type of natural disinfectant.

What everyone's saying

One TikToker revealed that Everclear wasn't legal in their state, so they could not try the hack. However, others were thrilled with the advice.

"So many people need to know there is a difference between cleaning and sanitizing," one person highlighted.

"This is a great alternative," another said.

"Thank youuuuuuu for posting this," a third wrote in gratitude.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.