Homeowner uses everyday household item to transform bathroom's unsightly stained shower: 'I'm so proud of how it turned out'

The shower is a place we go to seek cleanliness, so when the shower itself is stained and dirty, we might not leave the experience feeling as clean as we want to be. Luckily, one Redditor has discovered a simple cleaning hack to remove tough grime and stains from your showering sanctum.

The scoop

One Reddit user took to r/CleaningTips to share before-and-after photos of their stall. The first image isn't too awful but shows that the shower floor has a yellowing color and pronounced stripes from a previous adhesive. The second photo shows a now-stainless and white shower floor.

"I decided to try using hydrogen peroxide," the Redditor explained. "I sprayed it down and left it overnight. The next day a LOT of the stain was gone. I went over it a few more times, and this is how it's looking two days later. I'm so proud of how it turned out. I'm trying it on the bathroom sink now."

Hydrogen peroxide is an antiseptic liquid that can be used for cleaning, disinfecting, and stain removal.

For household use, it is recommended to use medical-grade, which is 3% peroxide and 97% water. It often comes in a brown bottle, and it's what this Redditor used to clean their shower.

How it's helping

Hydrogen peroxide can be used effectively for a variety of cleaning tasks, and we likely already have it lying around our home. If we don't, it's very affordable and easy to obtain.

Unlike many chemicals used in traditional household cleaning products, hydrogen peroxide is naturally occurring — according to Redox, it is found in rainwater, snow, and even the human body. It biodegrades completely into just two ingredients, water and oxygen, making it environmentally safe.

Household cleaners often come in plastic containers, contributing to the 40 million tons of plastic waste thrown away each year in America. When we have a product we can use for many of our cleaning needs, such as hydrogen peroxide, we are able to purchase fewer different types of cleaners and reduce our plastic usage.

And it's not the only one of its kind.

Many people are discovering and sharing the variety of simple and environmentally friendly cleaning ingredients that are out there. For example, one cleaning expert uses a lemon, vinegar, and baking soda to degrease her kitchen sink, while another woman cleans her air fryer with baking soda and dish soap. The opportunities to get creative with the ways we scrub are seemingly endless.

What everyone's saying

Many Redditors flocked to the comments section on this post to praise the hack, debate the pros and cons of hydrogen peroxide, and offer their own cleaning suggestions.

"Holy crap. Thank you for posting this," said one person. "This gives me hope I won't always feel dirty after bathing."

"It's great stuff," commented another. "I buy the quart bottles of hydrogen peroxide and just reuse a clean opaque spray nozzle from something else I've run out of."

