Cleaning expert shares 'life-changer' tip to remove pesky stains from marble countertops: 'I was surprised at how easily the stains came off'

Using products like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide for household cleaning offers several benefits to homeowners and renters.

Marble countertops can be a great addition to any home as they are known for their durability. However, lighter colors can also be prone to various food stains, according to the Decorologist.

Luckily, one cleaning expert has revealed a trick for getting rid of pesky stains in just hours, and you likely already have everything you need.

The scoop

Cleaning expert Melissa Maker (@cleanmyspace) revealed the "surprisingly easy fix" in a video uploaded to TikTok.

"I was actually shocked it worked, but it was pretty impressive," she said.

The hack involves making a homemade cleaner and spreading it over the ugly stain on your counter. You likely don't need to purchase anything extra for this trick as it calls for only two ingredients: baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.

The first step is to mix the two ingredients with two parts baking soda and one part peroxide. Then, apply the mixture in a thick layer on the stain. The next step is to leave the mixture for 24 to 48 hours until it becomes dried and crusty.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Then, you can scrape up the residue, wipe down the counter, and viola! The stains are gone.

"I was surprised at how easily the stains came off," Melissa said in the comments.

How it's helping

Using products like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide for household cleaning offers several benefits to homeowners and renters.

Most notably, using products already in your kitchen or bathroom can save you hundreds of dollars over time. By using fewer store-bought cleaners, you are also reducing your individual levels of plastic consumption.

These alternatives are also eco-friendly in comparison to the potentially toxic chemicals found in popular cleaning products. The average person is exposed to nearly 20 pounds of these chemicals each year.

What people are saying

Dozens of TikTok users have raved over the hack, with one person calling the trick a "Life changer!"

"Omg thank you. I was freaking out thinking i ruined my table," another user wrote.

"Omg i hope this works," a third chimed in. " … my new table got a stain this weekend, I'm heading to cvs right now."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.