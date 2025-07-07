Driver perplexed after discovering damage to vehicle: 'I don't know anyone personally who would do this to my car'

"I'm so sorry that happened to you, and I feel your pain."

Car vandalism of any sort is frustrating and can be expensive to repair, but for electric vehicle owners, the risk is higher. EVs have been targeted repeatedly for various reasons, including resentment toward the environmental movement and government figures.

Posting on Reddit, an EV driver shared a frustrating incident in which their car had been subject to unnecessary damage. An image of the VW ID.4 EV showed that the side of it had been keyed.

"I don't know anyone personally who would do this to my car," the EV owner wrote before asking for help on how to get it fixed.

The post received a lot of comments from other disgruntled EV drivers. "That sucks, humans suck," one commenter wrote.

Another commented: "I'm so sorry that happened to you, and I feel your pain."

Unfortunately, electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure have been subject to a lot of mindless vandalism, ranging from minor scratches to complete destruction. Not only does this cost owners and organizations a considerable amount of money to repair, but it also helps slow the adoption of EVs, as people worry that they will be targeted. That's bad news for drivers and the environment, since EVs save people money and create less air pollution.

There has also been a lot of misinformation spread about the environmental impacts of EV manufacturing. While it's true that we need to mine minerals to build the batteries powering the cars, this is still much less than the amount of coal, oil, and gas mined to produce fuel and energy. A study on this topic found that the world mines roughly 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and natural gas every year, which is much higher than the 7.7 million tons of minerals mined per year for low-carbon technology.

Making your next car an EV can help reduce driving costs while contributing to a healthier environment. EVs are much cleaner to operate than traditional gas-powered vehicles, producing less harmful pollution, which can be reduced to almost zero if they are charged using electricity produced from renewable energy sources.

