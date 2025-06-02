EV driver shares photo of hacked-up charging site with unusual twist: 'That's some great resilience to vandalism'

Vandalism at a UK charging station left an EV driver both disappointed and impressed.

A photo of a hacked-off charger was posted on Reddit. The OP wrote that three of the four Osprey rapid-charging cables were sawn off from two chargers in Blackpole, a small village in Worcestershire, England.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Oddly enough, the OP was shocked to discover that both of the chargers were still functional via AC cables even though they were untethered.

"That's some great resilience to vandalism," the OP wrote.

Charging stations are a major factor for drivers debating whether to make the switch to electric. Many cities don't have the infrastructure for convenient charging options, while those that do face vandalism issues like the aforementioned incident. Whether it's for the lucrative copper found in the cables or general disdain for the EV industry, it's an unfortunate state of affairs for those trying to reduce their environmental impact and make their commutes more energy-efficient and affordable.

Destruction of EV stations is all too familiar. From destroyed connectors and gas-fueled cars blatantly parking in spots reserved for EVs to strangers unplugging charging cars for seemingly no good reason, there is a definite air of opposition toward the EV community and its endeavors. While some people blame politics, it might be as simple as misinformation and people not quite understanding why someone would want an EV.

A recent study found that switching to an EV could save the average driver around $8,000 and is the financially sound choice for 80% of people.

Furthermore, transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in the United States, responsible for around 28%, per the Environmental Protection Agency. According to the EPA, a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year — over 10,000 pounds. While planet-warming gases are invisible, to put it into perspective, one ton of carbon dioxide is equivalent to a one-way flight from Paris to New York per passenger.

Stats like these are why so many people are making the change to vehicles that don't rely on dirty energy fuel sources like oil and gasoline. If purchasing an EV isn't financially feasible or just not something you're interested in, make sure you're driving your car as efficiently as possible. Setting up carpools is another way to reduce gas usage and minimize air pollution.

For people who already have home solar, EVs are even cheaper and pollute even less. If you don't have home solar, check out EnergySage for quotes to explore the possibilities of renewable energy in your everyday life.

The vandalized EV station inspired a lot of spirited conversation along with shared disappointment.

"I really don't understand why people do this," a Redditor wrote.

"Lots of hate for EV's, I don't get it," another said.

"Frustrating to say the least," commented a third.

