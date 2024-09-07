Driver shares frustrating image after spotting truck driver's entitled behavior at EV charger: 'Call and have it towed'

"I wonder what they would say if I parked at a gas pump."

The rise of the electric vehicle is here. As with any large-scale change, there is bound to be some level of reluctance initially.

According to the International Energy Agency, around 14 million new EVs were registered globally in 2023, bringing the total number on the roads closer to 40 million.

While the adoption of EVs is something to be celebrated, it can also become frustrating when others aim to slow this progress. One Reddit user addressed this frustration after seeing a truck driver parked right in front of an EV charger.

"I wonder what they would say if I parked at a gas pump for s**** and giggles," captioned the original poster on the post.

Posted on the subreddit r/TeslaModel3, the photo highlights a large black truck taking up an unnecessary amount of space in front of a couple of Tesla EV chargers.

The growing popularity of EVs is noticeable. In 2023 alone, over one million EVs were sold in the United States, marking a significant milestone for the market. This surge is partly thanks to supportive measures like the Inflation Reduction Act, which has spurred about $100 billion in investments in the EV sector, including battery manufacturing and recycling.

While there have been concerns about pollution created during the battery manufacturing and charging process, including concerns about the environmental impact of mining for elements needed in battery production, the amount of air pollution still pales compared to what is released from traditional gas-guzzlers.

Moreover, studies show that people who buy EVs are generally happy with their purchase. According to U.S. vehicle registration data, most EV owners tend to buy another electric car when they need a new vehicle, which is a positive sign for the future of EVs.

Additionally, the market is becoming more accessible with falling prices and a greater variety of models to choose from. For instance, the number of EV models available in the U.S. increased from 27 to 45 in just one year, and it's projected to hit 150 by 2025. All these factors contribute to the growing popularity of EVs and the positive outlook for their future.

It's clear that more people are seeing the benefits of switching to an EV, from reduced air pollution to the exciting advancements in EV technology, even if there are still some out there attempting to block their progress.

"Call and have it towed," said one user about the parked truck.

"That's actually mad annoying," commented another.

