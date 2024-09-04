US Army points to growing interest in transition to cutting-edge EV technology: 'Accelerates the development of critical capabilities and strengthens the U.S. supply chain'

A branch of the U.S. military has expressed interest in cutting-edge technology that CleanTechnica argues could lead to an electrified fleet of vehicles.

In July, Amprius Technologies, Inc. announced that the U.S. Army selected it to receive a $1.9 million contract to create a 500 watt-hour per kilogram SiMaxx cell prototype. The award was handed out as part of the xTechPrime Competition, which ran from April through June with the aim of supporting the Army's modernization goals.

"Winning the competition not only signifies Amprius' continued collaboration with the Department of Defense through our 10th program together, but it also positions us to revolutionize military applications with our groundbreaking 500 Wh/kg SiMaxx cell," Amprius CEO Kang Sun said in the news release.

The California-based company is a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion batteries, with its silicon anode technology having as much as 100% higher density than traditional lithium batteries, according to the battery manufacturer. In short, the cells provide more power at a much lighter weight.

As CleanTechnica pointed out, this development doesn't mean the Army is ready to begin buying an electric vehicle fleet powered by silicon batteries. However, it has been attempting to lighten portable electronic gear, and the publication speculates that the xTechPrime award is bringing the military wing one step closer to vehicle electrification.

In 2022, the U.S. Army revealed its aim to transition to a fully electric tactical vehicle fleet by 2050. The announcement highlighted the increased risk for soldiers, with extreme weather becoming more frequent and intense due to rising global temperatures. The electrification goal was included as part of the Army's overall climate strategy.

A standard gas-powered passenger vehicle produces more than 10,000 pounds of planet-warming carbon pollution every year. While heavy-duty vehicles serve crucial functions in certain situations, including tactical — and also keep our supply chain running smoothly, per the Union of Concerned Scientists — they generate even more pollution.

EVs, on the other hand, don't generate any pollution when operated. Even though mining for lithium-ion battery components used in most EVs produces some pollution, it doesn't create near the amount released by harvesting dirty fuels such as gas, oil, and coal. Shipping and construction operations are among the other sectors realizing the benefits of going electric.

For its part, Amprius noted how its ongoing collaboration with the Department of Defense "accelerates the development of critical capabilities and strengthens the U.S. supply chain."

"The interest we have secured from multiple national defense customers underscores the market need for our next-generation battery solutions," Sun stated in the release. "We're honored to be chosen … and look forward to providing the innovative battery technology needed to greatly improve mission time and range for critical military applications."

