City becomes first in the nation to replace all police patrol cars with Teslas: 'We will have a 21st-century police force'

The local police chief stated that the operational cost per mile would be at least half what it used to be with the old gas-guzzling vehicles.

South Pasadena, California, is the first city in America to use only electric vehicles for its police patrol cars.

As the Associated Press reported, this Southern California city just outside Los Angeles has replaced its traditional, gas-powered vehicles with Teslas that can be charged at EV stations at city hall. The South Pasadena Police Department will now use 10 Tesla Model Ys and 10 Tesla Model 3s customized for patrol, detective, and administrative purposes.

Energy providers are covering over half of the cost of the police vehicles, and the new EVs will save the city at least $4,000 per year on energy and maintenance costs. The police chief stated that the operational cost per mile would be at least half what it used to be with the old gas-guzzling vehicles.

South Pasadena's mayor, Evelyn Zneimer, said: "We will have a 21st-century police force that is safe, clean, and saves taxpayer dollars."

News of this switch to EVs is significant because it sets an example and precedent for other police departments and cities across the U.S. and around the world. It is especially critical for police vehicles to reduce their pollution because they idle more often than other automobiles because of routine traffic stops and lengthy emergency calls.

"This is important, particularly in the Los Angeles area, which still has the most unhealthful air in the nation," said city council member Michael Cacciotti. "We hope other police departments in the region and state will make the switch, too."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

As we recently shared, other cities, such as Anaheim, California, have been transitioning their police departments to electric vehicles, too. However, South Pasadena is the first to go 100% electric.

Making the switch to EVs is a scientifically proven way to improve public health through better air quality and promote green technologies that reduce waste and conserve resources. Studies show that 90% of Americans could save money by switching to EVs, and the expansion of EV-friendly roadways is making this dream a reality.

"EVs are a no-brainer for police," a Reddit user commented on the news posted to the r/ElectricVehicles subreddit.

Another Redditor commented: "Excited to see more EV's making it into mainstream work now."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.