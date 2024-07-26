Automaker seeks workaround to avoid state's air pollution regulations — here's why it matters

Detroit residents have been working hard and using their voices to see improvements in their air quality.

Detroit-based automaker Stellantis has asked Michigan environmental regulators to allow for an increase in the state-mandated particulate matter emissions limits by one-third of the current limit, reported Bridge Detroit. This increase could impact the health and environment of surrounding neighborhoods by increasing levels of air pollution.

What's happening?

Stellantis specifically requested an increase in its particulate matter emission allowance for its Detroit Assembly Complex - Mack facility, reported Bridge Detroit. The company explained that the increase would allow for the operation of a pollution control device called a "regenerative thermal oxidizer," which helps to control odors that result from the manufacturing, per Bridge Detroit.

A Stellantis spokesperson explained that in order for the manufacturing facility to use the regenerative thermal oxidizers to manage odor, it would have to surpass the particulate matter limit, per Bridge Detroit.

Why is Stellantis' request concerning?

Stellantis' request for permission to surpass the established particulate matter emission limit is concerning for a few reasons. Particulate matter, which are microscopic particles in the air such as soot and smoke, can come from both natural and human sources, according to the EPA.

However, "most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries, and automobiles," states the EPA. Particulate matter from human sources can lead to dangerous health conditions like asthma, heart disease, lung cancer, and dementia.

Putting this in the context of Detroit, which struggles tremendously with air pollution from the automaking industry, surpassing particulate matter limits can have very serious health implications for residents.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Wayne County received an "F" grade from this year's annual State of the Air report, per Bridge Detroit. Greater Detroit is the 13th most polluted city in the country, according to Planet Detroit. Research from the University of Michigan has found that "twice the number of Detroiters are killed each year by air pollution than gun violence," reported Bridge Detroit.

What's being done about air pollution in Detroit?

Detroit residents have been working hard and using their voices to see improvements in their air quality. Recently, clean air advocates and community leaders launched the Clear the Air Coalition, specifically aimed at drafting new legislation to clean the air and prevent further air pollution, per Axios.

Another effort being made to clean up Detroit's air is inlaid technology to charge electric vehicles on the go, helping to promote a shift away from diesel cars that create air pollution. Also, there is a partnership between Detroit Tree Equity and the NFL, which plants a tree for every 10 or so athletes drafted into the NFL.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.