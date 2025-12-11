Resident thrilled after finding loophole in 'absurd' HOA requirements: 'This has been a 6-month headache'

One homeowner is fighting back against their HOA with an EV-charging loophole that may just work.

Shared in the r/evcharging subreddit, one frustrated condo owner says their HOA has made it "as difficult as possible" to install an EV charger. After months of back-and-forth and demands for costly engineer-stamped drawings, the resident realized they could install a basic 110-volt outlet instead, avoiding thousands in fees.

"This has been a 6-month headache," the poster wrote. "This whole process has been utterly absurd."

Their loophole? Instead of the more complex Level 2 charger setup, which required electrical and structural drawings and additional billed reviews for their HOA, the resident opted for a medical-grade GFCI 110-125 volt outlet and a dedicated 20-amp breaker. Since they work from home and their car sits parked most of the day, Level 1 charging meets their needs without the extra hoops.

Importantly, the poster is in a right-to-charge state, which means the HOA must allow them to install a charger without unreasonable additional expenses. However, the HOA defines what's "reasonable" until challenged in court, so the workaround protects the resident from high fees and delays while allowing them to charge responsibly.

Stories like this show how HOAs can block money-saving, eco-friendly home upgrades, such as rooftop solar, native plant lawns, energy-efficient windows, or EV chargers. These barriers frustrate residents and put financial strain on homeowners trying to cut utility bills and reduce dependence on dirty energy.





When HOAs delay sustainable improvements, it creates real environmental consequences: more wasted energy, more pollution, and pressure on local ecosystems. In this case, preventing one resident from installing an EV charger means the HOA is actively preventing cleaner air and lower pollution for the community. For those facing similar obstacles from their HOA, it's important to understand the steps for updating HOA bylaws to support sustainable upgrades.

Some commenters shared helpful advice: "Many cars can even charge at 16A [or even lower] on it. Go for it."

Others acknowledged the HOA's ridiculous demands: "Most of that is silly but requiring stamped structural drawings is utterly absurd!"

Another commenter noted how these tactics pressure residents into giving up: "That's what the HOA is counting on. It's cheaper to pay the 'HOA Tax.' It's why my install wound up costing $10K."

