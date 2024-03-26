Garden expert issues warning against common plant that could be 'choking' your trees: 'It really wreaks havoc'

Instead of using foreign plants as a ground cover in your yard, consider adding native plant species to your garden.

A garden expert explains the dangers of a common invasive species and why it's necessary to remove it from local trees.

In a viral video, Lucas The Lorax (@lucasthelorax) reveals a tree covered in Hedera helix, a fast-growing vine commonly known as English ivy. Native to Europe and parts of Western Asia, English ivy was brought to North America and marketed as a type of ground cover.

"Nowadays, a ton of money and resources go to its removal," Lucas says. "Since they're so aggressive, this common ivy is going to outcompete this tree for nutrients and resources."

TikTokers agreed the ivy was detrimental to the local ecosystem and shared similar instances of invasive species overtaking their yards.

"It really wreaks havoc on brick and cement walls also," wrote one user.

"Here in WA, if the ivy really takes hold during the winter, the winds will catch the ivy leaves and act as a kite and knock the trees over, terrible," responded another TikToker.

Invasive species negatively impact the surrounding ecosystem as they overtake landscapes and hinder plant growth.

Instead of using foreign plants, such as English ivy, as a ground cover in your yard, consider adding native plant species to your garden. Native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, not only provide ground coverage but also support the local environment by attracting key pollinators.

Installing a native plant lawn also has economic benefits. Since native plants require less water and lawn maintenance, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year.

TikTokers discussed the widespread problem of invasive species in their areas.

"Reminds me of the kudzu that is everywhere in SC," commented one user.

"I live in Florida now and so many invasive vines down here are just covering everything," wrote another TikToker.

"I've still got to cut Virginia creeper around some trees," wrote one user. "Sigh. The never-ending battle."

