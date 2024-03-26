  • Home Home

Garden expert issues warning against common plant that could be 'choking' your trees: 'It really wreaks havoc'

Instead of using foreign plants as a ground cover in your yard, consider adding native plant species to your garden.

by Juliana Marino
Instead of using foreign plants as a ground cover in your yard, consider adding native plant species to your garden.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A garden expert explains the dangers of a common invasive species and why it's necessary to remove it from local trees.

In a viral video, Lucas The Lorax (@lucasthelorax) reveals a tree covered in Hedera helix, a fast-growing vine commonly known as English ivy. Native to Europe and parts of Western Asia, English ivy was brought to North America and marketed as a type of ground cover.

@lucasthelorax Invasive vines on trees! English Ivy (Hedera Helix)! #fyp #trending #foryou #vine #ivy #invasivespecies #plants #tree #nature #urban #environment #treetok #learnontiktok #educational #city #LA ♬ original sound - Lucas The Lorax

"Nowadays, a ton of money and resources go to its removal," Lucas says. "Since they're so aggressive, this common ivy is going to outcompete this tree for nutrients and resources."

TikTokers agreed the ivy was detrimental to the local ecosystem and shared similar instances of invasive species overtaking their yards.

"It really wreaks havoc on brick and cement walls also," wrote one user.

"Here in WA, if the ivy really takes hold during the winter, the winds will catch the ivy leaves and act as a kite and knock the trees over, terrible," responded another TikToker.

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

Invasive species negatively impact the surrounding ecosystem as they overtake landscapes and hinder plant growth.

Instead of using foreign plants, such as English ivy, as a ground cover in your yard, consider adding native plant species to your garden. Native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, not only provide ground coverage but also support the local environment by attracting key pollinators

Installing a native plant lawn also has economic benefits. Since native plants require less water and lawn maintenance, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year.

TikTokers discussed the widespread problem of invasive species in their areas.

"Reminds me of the kudzu that is everywhere in SC," commented one user. 

"I live in Florida now and so many invasive vines down here are just covering everything," wrote another TikToker.

"I've still got to cut Virginia creeper around some trees," wrote one user. "Sigh. The never-ending battle."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free '$8,000 bank account' for remodeling your home — here's how to take advantage of it

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here's how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Cool Divider
x