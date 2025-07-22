  • Home Home

Expert issues warning over dangerous plant still being sold at stores: 'A plague'

by Jenny Allison
"Kill it wherever you can."

Photo Credit: iStock

While walking in the woods, botanist and gardener Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) came across an old-growth fir tree that was in a bad situation.

"This is the perfect example of how bad invasive English ivy is," he said in a video, gesturing to the enormous blanket of vines covering the tree's trunk. 

"It's gonna eventually strangle the tree," he explained.

Jessie warned not to rip the ivy off the tree directly, because doing so can rip the bark off and expose the tree to a fungal infection. Instead, he said, you can use scissors or a saw to cut the invasive vine at the roots. And crouching by the base of the tree, he demonstrated just how to do so, jokingly calling his actions "guerrilla gardening."

Commenters praised the approach; one person called the ivy "a plague."

"Kill it wherever you can," another agreed.

Unfortunately, Jessie pointed out, an invasion like this one likely made its way into the forest after starting in a single backyard. Even worse, many major garden retailers continue to sell English ivy, despite the threats it poses to the broader environment.

"The fact that my local Lowe's sells 6-packs of English ivy for like $5 (I just looked it up) is diabolical," one commenter wrote. "Thank you for helping that poor tree!"

Many highly invasive plant species hide in plain sight at plant shops, including kudzu, Japanese honeysuckle, knotweed, bamboo, and more. 

These species can quickly take over any available land, making them a nightmare for homeowners, their neighbors, and the environment beyond their property lines. Some plants have even been known to burst through foundations or swallow entire buildings.

Instead, choosing to garden with local native and non-invasive species is an excellent way to ensure you're contributing to your local ecosystem, not harming it.

"When you see invasive plants rip them out," Jessie emphasized. "Don't buy English ivy from the store. Plant native."

