Homeowner warned after sharing photo of tricky landscaping issue: 'This stuff is a major pain'

English ivy is an invasive plant species that is notoriously difficult to eradicate. Homeowners have spent months clearing their backyards of this invasive vine, but it sometimes requires further removal or regular maintenance to prevent reinfestation, which can devastate local ecosystems.

One stay-at-home mom experiencing the same fight in their backyard sought advice from users in the r/Landscaping Reddit forum on how to tackle a large patch of English ivy to create a play space for her children.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"I … understand that English ivy is going to be hell to remove. I'm willing to put in the elbow grease … if I can just go and start ripping it up, but what should I put down there?" the original poster shared, showing a few pictures of the intended play space in question, which is covered with leaf litter and English ivy.

"I'd like to avoid using any sprays," the OP added — understandably so, as popular store-bought weed killers often contain chemicals such as glyphosate that are harmful to human health.

Researchers recently found that diquat, an herbicide replacement ingredient for glyphosate, can kill gut bacteria, damage organs, and may actually be more toxic than glyphosate itself.

One commenter suggested: "Do it all by hand. Yank, cut, pull, mulch, repeat for a couple of years. Get the kids involved."

Managing invasive plant species is no small feat, and it doesn't happen overnight.

Although controlling weeds or invasive plant species without chemicals may take longer than simply spraying the affected area, it's less toxic for your family and loved ones, and it's safer for the planet.

Planting a native ground cover — or a low-growing native plant that covers the bare soil, such as buffalo grass or native clover — can help suppress weeds and discourage invasive plant species from taking root. Native ground covers can also conserve moisture while enhancing soil stability.

These native lawn replacement alternatives generally cost less time and money to maintain than traditional grass turfs, which are typically monocultured, invasive grass species.

Native plants are more resource-conservative than invasive plant species, and they are preferred among wildlife, including pollinators, who help secure plant reproduction and protect the human food supply.

Whether you're simply tired of yard work or are looking for ways to transform your lawn, upgrading to a natural lawn with native plants is a great way to return your yard to a more natural, beneficial state.

"What … place could be more amazing for children than to wander through than a magical, plant-filled forest such as this one?" one commenter asked.

"This stuff is a major pain. Good luck," another user wrote.

