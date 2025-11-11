Chemical giant Bayer hit with stunning $600 million judgment for hazardous products: 'Reaching the end of the road'

The Missouri Supreme Court has brought an end to a yearslong legal suit filed against Bayer over cancer claims surrounding its popular home and commercial herbicide, Roundup, Farmers' Advance reported. The state's highest court refused to review Bayer's last appeal, leaving the German chemical giant liable for $611 million in damages.

In 2022, three plaintiffs — Daniel Anderson, Dimmy Traeger, and Valorie Gunther — each filed a lawsuit against Bayer, claiming that the company's Roundup weedkiller contained harmful ingredients that caused their cancer. The cases were consolidated the following year in Cole County, Missouri, where a jury awarded the plaintiffs $1.56 billion in damages.

Bayer's appeal to the Cole County Circuit Court yielded the same ruling, though Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green significantly lowered the damage award amount to $611 million — a decision later upheld by a higher court.

On Sept. 30, Bayer's final bid for an appeal was turned down when the Missouri Supreme Court refused to review the case, leaving Bayer liable for the damages.

According to Farmers' Advance, Bayer has faced "an avalanche of litigation" surrounding the company's popular weed killer, Roundup, with similar claims that one of the product's ingredients, glyphosate, causes non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer. The lawsuits claim that the product's label fails to adequately warn users of the risk, putting users at an elevated risk.

Bayer has already spent a significant amount of money to settle almost 100,000 lawsuits involving Roundup, according to Farmers' Advance. This most recent lawsuit brings the company's total loss closer to $12 billion.

Despite Bayer's multiple attempts to reverse the court's ruling, this case marks a significant win for the community by holding Bayer, a large corporation, accountable for the public health risks associated with its products.

Planting native plants is a safer way to manage weeds in the yard without using toxic chemicals harmful to one's health. By supporting the growth of native plants, you leave little room for weeds and other invasive plant species to take root. Native plants also support local ecosystems, providing food and shelter for local wildlife — including pollinators, who help sustain the reproduction of native vegetation and food crops.

These lawsuits are forcing Bayer to seek alternative options to replace Roundup.

"We're pretty much reaching the end of the road," said Bill Anderson, Bayer's chief executive, per Farmers' Advance. "We're talking months, not years."

