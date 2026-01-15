  • Home Home

Homeowner shares video of battle with harmful growth in backyard: 'That must feel satisfying'

"You've been working hard."

by Christine Dulion
A homeowner's long-running battle against English ivy is getting new attention online after they shared a satisfying progress update.

A homeowner's long-running battle against English ivy is getting new attention online after they shared a satisfying progress update showing just how much ground they've reclaimed. 

The short video, posted to Reddit's r/pnwgardening, documents months of steady effort to remove the plant and its remnants from their backyard (click here to watch the video if the embed doesn't appear).

English Ivy Clean up update
byu/Fluffy-Ebb8865 inpnwgardening

The video shows large sections of cleared ground — a path! — where ivy once dominated. If you compare it to the original poster's previous video, the vines were so dense that the walkway was entirely covered and unusable.

In the update, the OP wrote, "After many months, had a little more time and help also. A lot more to go but you can see the new look in the video."

English ivy might look harmless at first, but experts warn it can seriously disrupt ecosystems. It forms dense mats that choke out native groundcover, reduce biodiversity, and deprive insects and birds of food sources they rely on. 

The transformation highlights just how invasive English ivy can be — and how dramatic the change can look once it's removed. For homeowners, it can also be a costly headache, creeping under siding, weakening fences, and climbing trees until branches collapse under the added weight.

The post is a reminder of why planting native or low-maintenance plants is worth the effort. 

Native plants typically require less water, fertilizer, and mowing, which can save homeowners time and money while creating healthier habitats for pollinators. Options like clover lawns, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can dramatically reduce maintenance and water bills while improving soil health. Even partially rewilding your yard can offer similar benefits.

The comments section quickly filled with encouragement. 

One user wrote, "Getting there! Keep on top of it and you'll get the victory. Crucial to eliminate new growth." 

Another added, "That must feel satisfying!"

A third chimed in, "Nice! You've been working hard."

