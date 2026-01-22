Homeowner stuns social media users with before-and-after photos of low-maintenance lawn: 'The neighbors were skeptical'

Painstakingly maintaining a manicured lawn is a common chore for many homeowners. One inventive Redditor took an alternative approach, showcasing the potential of buffalo grass in a post on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

They shared before-and-after photos, capturing the two-month transformation. Their bid for a non-traditional lawn was initially met with some resistance.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"The neighbors were skeptical at first, but they've been very interested now that it has come into itself," they replied to a complimentary Redditor.

Clearly, the locals had plenty of reasons to change their tune. In just a couple of months, the grass thrived, revealing a lush and vibrant lawn. It didn't hurt that the OP also had beautiful tomatoes growing nearby.

"The amount of ripe unpicked tomatoes in this photo is such a flex," one user remarked.

The Colorado-based OP expounded on the benefits of the native grass, calling it "the perfect lawn for my shortgrass prairie region" in a comment. They noted it requires minimal water, only grows to five inches, forms turf, and needs little to no fertilizer even in poor soil.

Other homeowners have touted buffalo grass as a great lawn alternative. It gets its name from the millions of bison that used to graze on it before their near-extinction. Buffalo grass is native to the Central and Western United States and better habituated to drought than popular non-native grasses such as Bermuda.

It's not the only game in town if you're looking for a grass alternative or live in other parts of the country. A clover lawn benefits the soil, supports pollinators, and requires minimal upkeep compared to traditional turf.

Choosing native grasses, adding native plants, or implementing xeriscaping can also optimize lawn care. These alternatives conserve water, reduce fertilizer use, cut down costs and maintenance, and lessen environmental impact. Even partial lawn replacements can offer significant benefits.

Redditors were impressed by the OP's yard transformation.

"Looks great!" one wrote. "Enjoy mowing twice a year!"

"What a great alternative to non-native grasses," another observed.

